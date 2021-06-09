U.S. pledges $130 million to support Mexican workers' protections
The United States pledged $130 million over the next three years to promote Mexican workers' protections, a senior aide to U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday.
Among other pledges, Harris also said the United States will provide forensic training to Mexico in efforts to resolve more than 82,000 missing persons cases, according to the aide.
