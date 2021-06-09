Left Menu

Apna Dal (S) to field candidates for zila panchayat chairmen, block chief posts in some UP districts

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2021 00:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 00:42 IST
Apna Dal (Sonelal), a partner in the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh, has decided to field its candidates in the elections for the post of zila panchayat chairmen and block chiefs in some districts of the state.

Apna Dal (S) president and former Union minister and MP Anupriya Patel, in a meeting held with party office bearers virtually, said the party will contest the election for zila panchayat chairman and block chief posts in some districts, a party release issued here said.

She said that the results of the recently concluded panchayat elections will be reviewed closely and accordingly a future strategy will be chalked out, the release said. It added that she has asked party workers to make preparations in this regard.

The district unit presidents have been asked to send detailed action plans on where they want to contest the elections for zila panchayat chairman and block chief posts, the release said.

Apna Dal (S) is planning to field its candidate for zila panchayat chairman post in Mirzapur, Jaunpur, Banda, Pratapgarh and Farrukhabad. The BJP leaders are being contacted and a list is being handed over to them of prospective Apna Dal nominees, a party spokesman said.

Mirzapur is the parliamentary constituency of party chief Anupriya Patel. The party has MLAs from nine assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

