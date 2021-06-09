Left Menu

Biden's top Asia official says Myanmar situation getting worse

President Joe Biden's policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region said on Tuesday the situation inside military-ruled Myanmar was deeply concerning and continuing to get worse and the United States was looking at all possible scenarios there. "It's undeniable that the violence is spiraling," Kurt Campbell told an online event hosted by the Center for a New American Security think thank.

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 01:08 IST
Biden's top Asia official says Myanmar situation getting worse

President Joe Biden's policy coordinator for the Indo-Pacific region said on Tuesday the situation inside military-ruled Myanmar was deeply concerning and continuing to get worse and the United States was looking at all possible scenarios there.

"It's undeniable that the violence is spiraling," Kurt Campbell told an online event hosted by the Center for a New American Security think thank. "We're seeing not only challenges from the ethnic insurgencies, but increasingly, much more organized and purposeful and determined opposition on democratic side that has refused to go down."

"It's hard not to be discouraged by what we've seen," he said, when asked if he saw the possibility of state collapse in Myanmar. "I would say the situation inside the country is concerning. And the situation is continuing to get worse. I think we are looking at all scenarios." Myanmar has been in turmoil since a Feb. 1 military coup, with daily protests in towns and cities and fighting in borderlands between the military and ethnic minority militias, some of which have only existed for a few weeks.

The United Nations said on Tuesday an estimated 100,000 people in Myanmar's Kayah state had been displaced by fighting that included "indiscriminate attacks by security forces" in civilian areas. Campbell noted that Myanmar's coup leader Min Aung Hlaing had admitted in an interview aired on military-owned television he had not anticipated the level of civil unrest.

Campbell said Washington, which has imposed sanctions on the coup leaders and their economic interests, had supported efforts of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and others to try to begin a process of moving Myanmar back to democracy and was urging countries isolate the generals diplomatically.

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021