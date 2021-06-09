Left Menu

Harris says "will go again" to U.S. southern border

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-06-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 01:11 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Mexico

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday she will again visit the U.S. border with Mexico, after criticism from Republican lawmakers for not prioritizing the shared frontier.

After meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Harris told reporters she had "been to the border before and will go again".

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

