Harris says "will go again" to U.S. southern border
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-06-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 01:11 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday she will again visit the U.S. border with Mexico, after criticism from Republican lawmakers for not prioritizing the shared frontier.
After meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Harris told reporters she had "been to the border before and will go again".
