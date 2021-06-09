Republican senator says Biden ended infrastructure talks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-06-2021 02:30 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 02:30 IST
President Joe Biden ended negotiations with congressional Republicans over U.S. infrastructure investments, the senator leading the talks for Republicans said on Tuesday.
"I spoke with the president this afternoon, and he ended our infrastructure negotiations," Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito said in a statement.
