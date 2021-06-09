Left Menu

Harris says no "overnight" fix for root causes of immigration

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 09-06-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 05:24 IST
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday the root causes of migration in Central America will not be fixed "overnight" and called for deeper engagement to address why people choose to leave their home countries.

"I am committed to doing what is necessary in the time that we have to deal with the complexities of this," she told reporters at the end of a two-day trip to Guatemala and Mexico.

