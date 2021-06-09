Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Senate passes sweeping bill to address China tech threat

The U.S. Senate voted 68-32 on Tuesday to approve a sweeping package of legislation intended to boost the country's ability to compete with Chinese technology. The desire for a hard line in dealings with China is one of the few bipartisan sentiments in the deeply divided U.S. Congress, which is narrowly controlled by President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats.

Exclusive: U.S. forming expert groups on safely lifting global travel restrictions

The Biden administration is forming expert working groups with Canada, Mexico, the European Union and the United Kingdom to determine how best to safely restart travel after 15 months of pandemic restrictions, a White House official said on Tuesday. Another U.S. official said an announcement expected on Tuesday indicated the administration will not move quickly to lift orders that bar people from much of the world from entering the United States because of the time it will take for the groups to do their work.

Senator Manchin unmoved by U.S. civil rights leaders' voting rights push

Seven U.S. civil rights leaders met with Senator Joe Manchin to urge the Democrat to drop his opposition to a sweeping election reform bill backed by his party, but the West Virginian emerged from the virtual meeting unmoved. The bill is a Democratic response to a slew of measures making their way through Republican-controlled state legislatures, which voting-rights activists say would limit the ability of some voters to go to the polls.

Biden shifts infrastructure talks to new bipartisan group

President Joe Biden on Tuesday broke off talks on an infrastructure bill with a key Republican, instead reaching out to a bipartisan group, after one-on-one talks with Senator Shelley Capito were described as hitting a "brick wall." Biden changed course after Capito, the leader of a group of six Senate Republicans handling the negotiations, offered $330 billion in new spending on infrastructure, far short of Biden's reduced $1.7 trillion offer.

U.S. Vice President Harris pledges to visit U.S. southern border

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday defended herself from Republican critics who criticized her for making her first international trip to Mexico and Guatemala instead of visiting the U.S. border with Mexico, saying she has visited the border and will do so again. After meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Mexico City, Harris told reporters she had "been to the border before and will go again."

U.S. administers 303.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 303,923,667 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,100,285 doses in the country as of Tuesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 302,851,917 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 7 out of 371,520,735 doses delivered.

Analysis-U.S. defending presidency, not trying to 'save Trump,' in recent legal moves

President Joe Biden's Justice Department aimed to shield the presidency, not Donald Trump, with its latest action in a defamation case brought by a woman who accuses the former president of raping her, legal experts said. It was one of two cases in recent weeks in which the administration took a stance shielding the Republican Trump or those who served in his administration, angering liberals in Biden's own Democratic Party.

U.S. investigates disclosure of tax records on rich Americans

The Treasury Department has asked law enforcement authorities to investigate the disclosure of tax records cited in a media report that showed that some of America's richest people paid little to no income taxes, U.S. officials said on Tuesday. U.S. media outlet ProPublica said it obtained "a vast trove of Internal Revenue Service data on the tax returns of thousands of the nation's wealthiest people, covering more than 15 years." The data indicated that billionaires including Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Tesla founder Elon Musk paid no federal income taxes during some years.

Blinken says U.S. still probing 'Havana syndrome' attacks on diplomats

The United States is conducting a government-wide review to get to the bottom of who or what caused the suspected "directed" radio frequency attacks that on U.S. diplomats that resulted in various neurological ailments known as "Havana syndrome", U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday. If Washington would have suspicions that a state actor including Russia or others are involved in this, it would bring it up with them, Blinken said but added that the United States at this point still does not know what or who is causing these incidents.

U.S. accuses man of fraud for posing as Trump family members

A Pennsylvania man who impersonated Donald Trump's teenage son and other members of the former president's family, and claimed to have once fooled Trump himself, has been charged in Manhattan with defrauding hundreds of supporters of Trump's re-election. Federal prosecutors said Joshua Hall, 22, raised thousands of dollars by falsely claiming that Trump's family backed his work for a political group supporting a second term for Trump.

