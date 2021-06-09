Left Menu

Former Virginia Governor McAuliffe wins Democratic primary in closely watched governor's race

McAuliffe, a 64-year-old moderate who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, was leading four other candidates with more than 60 percent of the vote an hour after the polls closed in the Democratic primary. He will face off against Republican nominee and former private equity executive Glenn Youngkin, 54, in the general election on Nov. 2.

Updated: 09-06-2021 05:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 05:59 IST
Former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe won the Democratic nomination for the state's gubernatorial election on Tuesday, major news organizations forecast, securing his spot in a race that could signal where voters stand after the 2020 election. McAuliffe, a 64-year-old moderate who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, was leading four other candidates with more than 60 percent of the vote an hour after the polls closed in the Democratic primary.

He will face off against Republican nominee and former private equity executive Glenn Youngkin, 54, in the general election on Nov. 2. A longtime Democratic fundraiser with close ties to former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, McAuliffe benefited from his political experience and popularity in the state party.

During the campaign he touted his past achievements as governor, which included expanding voting rights for former felons and overseeing a drop in unemployment and a rise in personal income.

