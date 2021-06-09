Left Menu

Ex-PM Narashimha Rao's OSD Ram Khandekar dies

Ram Khandekar, who had served as an OSD to former prime minister Narasimha Rao, died in Nagpur after a prolonged illness, sources said on Wednesday. In 1991, when Rao became the prime minister, Khandekar served as his Officer on Special Duty OSD.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-06-2021 09:25 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 09:25 IST
Ex-PM Narashimha Rao's OSD Ram Khandekar dies
  • Country:
  • India

Ram Khandekar, who had served as an OSD to former prime minister Narasimha Rao, died in Nagpur after a prolonged illness, sources said on Wednesday. He was 87. Khandekar had also worked as the personal secretary of former Maharashtra chief minister Y B Chavan.

He died at his hometown Nagpur in Maharashtra late Tuesday night, the sources said. Khandekar was invited by Narasimha Rao in 1985 to manage his then constituency Ramtek in Nagpur. In 1991, when Rao became the prime minister, Khandekar served as his Officer on Special Duty (OSD). He was considered a close confidant of Rao and worked with him till the latter's death. Khandekar often wrote articles for various Marathi newspapers based on his service period and interactions with political leaders.

He is survived by his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021