Japan, Australia raise concerns about reported abuses in China
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 12:46 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan and Australia said on Wednesday they had "serious concerns" about reported human rights abuses against Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region. In a joint statement, they also expressed concern about recent moves that they said weakened Hong Kong's democratic institutions and grave concerns about the ongoing crisis in Myanmar.
The meeting, between the foreign and defense ministers of both nations, took place via video conferencing.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia reinstates COVID-19 curbs in Melbourne after fresh outbreak
Japan chief cabinet secretary: no change in U.S. support for Olympics
BRIEF-Japan To Impose 3-Day Quarantine Period For Travelers From U.K. - Kyodo News
Olympics-Japan sees no impact on Olympics from U.S. travel advisory
US warns against all travel to Japan as Olympics loom