BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari meets PM Modi
BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.
Adhikari met Modi at his residence a day after meeting the BJP's top brass, including its president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
This was the first meeting of Adhikari with the top leaders of the BJP after becoming the leader of opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.
Adhikari had defeated Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a closely contested election in the Singur assembly segment.
