Kejriwal visits vaccination centre, says people happy over getting jabs at polling booths

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a vaccination centre on Wednesday, a day after his government launched Jahan vote, vahan vaccine campaign in the national capital.The campaign is aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging citizens aged above 45 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at local polling booths in their assembly constituencies.Visited a centre under the Jahan vote, vahan vaccine today.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 13:48 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a vaccination center on Wednesday, a day after his government launched the 'Jahan vote, Vahan vaccine' campaign in the national capital.

The campaign is aimed at spreading awareness and encouraging citizens aged above 45 to get vaccinated against COVID-19 at local polling booths in their assembly constituencies.

''Visited a center under the 'Jahan vote, Vahan vaccine' today. People there seemed to be happy about the fact that they could get vaccinated near their homes at the polling booths where they go to cast their votes,'' Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

''There is also no issue with online booking. Booth officers are going to people's houses to allot vaccination slots to them,'' he added.

The campaign was launched at the Ballimaran assembly constituency on Tuesday.

As part of the campaign, booth-level officers are visiting the people in their wards and encouraging citizens to get vaccinated at local polling booths.

E-rickshaws have been arranged to take citizens to polling booths to get them vaccinated. A statement from the Aam Aadmi Party had said that those above 45 years of age should be vaccinated in four weeks and the Delhi government would similarly carry this out for those in the 18-44 age category as well.

