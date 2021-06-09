Japan will aim to meet fiscal targets, raise minimum wage - PM
Suga also said the government will strive to raise the nationwide average minimum wage to 1,000 yen ($9) an hour soon. Suga made the remarks at a meeting of the government's top economic council, which approved the government's fiscal blueprint for this year. ($1 = 109.4700 yen)
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday the government will aim to achieve its fiscal targets including its goal to bring the primary balance to a surplus. Suga also said the government will strive to raise the national average minimum wage to 1,000 yen ($9) an hour soon.
Suga made the remarks at a meeting of the government's top economic council, which approved the government's fiscal blueprint for this year. ($1 = 109.4700 yen)
