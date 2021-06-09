Left Menu

Punjab Congress crisis: 3-member panel holds meeting before submitting report

The meeting between the three-member Congress panel comprising Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal, before submitting the report regarding factionalism in Punjab Congress to party chief Sonia Gandhi, is going on at 15 GRG war room.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 14:59 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 14:59 IST
Congress leader Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The meeting between the three-member Congress panel comprising Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal, before submitting the report regarding factionalism in Punjab Congress to party chief Sonia Gandhi, is going on at 15 GRG war room. The panel was formed by Sonia Gandhi to resolve the widening differences between party leaders - Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Now, eight months before the elections, the challenge before the committee is complex. The dispute, which initially started with the tussle between Captain and Sidhu, has gone beyond them. The Congress panel had met nearly 50 Punjab MLAs in the national capital over the last week.

Even Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday reached the party's 'war room' at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj road in the national capital. Earlier, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also met the panel in Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

