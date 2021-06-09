Left Menu

Congress' Jitin Prasada changes camp; joins BJP

Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Railway Miniter Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:15 IST
Jitin Prasada (L) and Union Railway Mintier Piyush Goyal (R) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Jitin Prasada joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Railway Miniter Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, Prasada said, "I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation. In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is the national party."

"I felt that what is the relevance of staying in a party if you can't protect interests of your people or work for them. I felt I was unable to do that at Congress. I thank people in Congress who blessed me all these yrs but now I'll work as a dedicated BJP worker," he added. "If there is any political party or a leader standing for the interests of the nation today, given the situation that our country is going through, it is BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. Union Minister Piyush Goel was also present at the meeting. Jitin Prasad started his career with Indian Youth Congress as a general secretary. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 for the first time. He was also a minister in the UPA government at the Centre.

Prasada's departure is a fresh blow to the Congress party after another heavyweight leader of the party Jyotiraditya Scindia had joined the BJP in March 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

