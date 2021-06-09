Left Menu

Russian court mulls motion to outlaw Navalny's organisations

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:34 IST
Russian court mulls motion to outlaw Navalny's organisations
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A Moscow court on Wednesday is considering a request by prosecutors to outlaw the organisations founded by Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny — part of authorities' efforts to muzzle critics ahead of a crucial parliamentary election in September.

The Moscow City Court is expected to grant the request to designate Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption and his sprawling network of regional offices across Russia as extremist organizations.

In conjunction with a new law, the ruling would bar people associated with the groups from running for public office, derailing hopes by Navalny's allies to seek parliament seats.

The extremism label also could potentially carry prison terms for activists who have worked with the organisations, anyone who donated to them, and even those who simply shared the groups' materials. The court is expected to issue its verdict later in the day, according to the lawyers in the case. Navalny's offices in dozens of Russian regions already shut down in April after the prosecutors issued an injunction to suspend their activities pending the court's ruling, but the dissident's associates have vowed to continue their work in different formats.

Navalny, the most adamant political foe of President Vladimir Putin, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months convalescing after a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — accusations that Russian officials reject. In February, Navalny was given a 2 1/2-year prison term for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically driven.

His foundation, started 10 years ago, and has relentlessly targeted senior government officials with colourful and widely watched videos that detail corruption allegations against them. One of its latest productions, which has received 117 million views on YouTube, claimed that a lavish palace on the Black Sea shore was built for Putin through an elaborate corruption scheme. The Kremlin has denied any links to Putin. Navalny also has relied on his offices across Russia to promote and implement his Smart Voting strategy — a project to support any candidates who are most likely to defeat those from the Kremlin's dominant United Russia party in various elections. Just as the Moscow court was considering the prosecutors' request to outlaw Navalny's organisations, Russian lawmakers have fast-tracked a new law that banned members of organizations declared extremist from running for public office. Another bill in the works would toughen sanctions against members of extremist organisations to make their activities punishable by six years in prison.

Several of Navalny's associates have declared their intention to run for parliament in September, but the court's verdict and the new laws would bar them from the race.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021