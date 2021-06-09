Left Menu

BJP govt making investigation agencies defunct: Siddaramaiah

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:43 IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday alleged that investigation agencies in the state have become inactive during BJP rule and were not acting on complaints of corruption against several ministers.

The BJP, he charged, wanted to make these agencies, including the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), defunct.

''Despite many corruption complaints against several ministers of the state government, investigation agencies are not taking action.

The ACB during the rule of Karnataka BJP has become inactive,'' Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He said the BJP, which had earlier objected to the formation of the ACB when it was in the opposition, was now tryng to make it defunct when it is in power.

The Congress leader, however, did not specify which cases he was referring to.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

