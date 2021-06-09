Maha: NCP appoints new chief for Nagpur city unit
The NCP on Wednesday appointed corporator Duneshwar Pethe as the new chief of the partys Nagpur city unit.The appointment comes a few days after Anil Ahirkar, who served as the city unit chief twice, resigned from the post. Pethe is the only NCP corporator in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 09-06-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
The appointment comes a few days after Anil Ahirkar, who served as the city unit chief twice, resigned from the post. Pethe is the only NCP corporator in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. The NCP's state president Jayant Patil in a statement in Mumbai announced Pethe's appointment as the party's Nagpur city chief. PTI CLS ARU ARU
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
