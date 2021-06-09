Left Menu

Maha: NCP appoints new chief for Nagpur city unit

The NCP on Wednesday appointed corporator Duneshwar Pethe as the new chief of the partys Nagpur city unit.The appointment comes a few days after Anil Ahirkar, who served as the city unit chief twice, resigned from the post. Pethe is the only NCP corporator in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

The NCP on Wednesday appointed corporator Duneshwar Pethe as the new chief of the party's Nagpur city unit.

The appointment comes a few days after Anil Ahirkar, who served as the city unit chief twice, resigned from the post. Pethe is the only NCP corporator in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. The NCP's state president Jayant Patil in a statement in Mumbai announced Pethe's appointment as the party's Nagpur city chief. PTI CLS ARU ARU

