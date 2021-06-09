BJP calls for awareness campaign on Sakhi scheme in J-K
Sethi, a former women wing president of JK BJP, said although the scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government a few years back, still nobody knows about it due to lack of awareness campaign and passive attitude by the concerned department.
- Country:
- India
Claiming that the centrally-sponsored Sakhi scheme is a non-starter in Jammu and Kashmir, the local unit of BJP on Wednesday asked the administration to carry out an awareness campaign about the scheme meant for the welfare of women. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also demanded setting up of a new women's commission to address the grievances of women amid rise in domestic violence during the lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic.
“It is unfortunate that the Sakhi - One Stop Centre (OSC), intended to support the women affected by violence in private and public spaces, is left only on papers as the women across the union territory have no knowledge about the scheme,” BJP spokesperson Rajni Sethi told reporters here. Sethi, a former women wing president of J&K BJP, said although the scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government a few years back, still nobody knows about it due to lack of awareness campaign and passive attitude by the concerned department. Referring to her recent visit to various remote parts of the UT, Sethi said the incidents of domestic violence against women has increased during lockdown but the women are not aware of the scheme.
“A proper awareness campaign in this regard with the activism of the concerned department is the need of the hour so that the needy women could use this service which can save their lives,” she said.
She demanded setting up of various OSC's with adequate helpline numbers.
“Majority of the domestic violence cases go unreported due to lack of knowledge about the government schemes,” the BJP leader said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi, President Emmanuel Macron expressed satisfaction at positive outcomes of recently concluded India-EU Leaders' Meeting: PMO.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee meets PM Narendra Modi in Bengal's Kalaikunda, submits preliminary report on damages caused by cyclone Yaas: Official.
Will hold review meeting over cyclone devastation with PM Narendra Modi during his visit to state on Friday: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviews post- cyclone situation in Odisha with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Sarangi.
It's our duty as society to care for our children and instil hope for a bright future: PM Narendra Modi.