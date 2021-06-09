Pak man attacks woman with acid for refusing marriage

A 20-year-old Pakistani woman suffered severe burn injuries after a man threw acid on her for allegedly refusing to marry him, police said on Wednesday.

Maryam Bibi, a resident of Jauhar Town in Lahore, was going to the market when she was subjected to an acid attack on Tuesday, police said.

She was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital Lahore where doctors said that her face, neck and hands have been severely affected by the acid attack.

Father or Maryam Bibi told police that she was attacked by a man named Muhammad Ahmad of her locality.

He said the attacker wanted to marry his daughter. ''On her refusal, Ahmad had threatened to kill her. On Tuesday when she was going to market Ahmad threw acid on her and fled,'' he said.

Lahore police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has taken strict notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the culprit at the earliest. An anti-terrorism section has also been included in the FIR.

Acid attacks are rampant in Pakistan, especially in the Punjab province.

There were 9,340 victims of acid attacks in Pakistan between 1994 and 2018, according to Dawn newspaper.

