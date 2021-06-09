Left Menu

Pak man attacks woman with acid for refusing marriage

A 20-year-old Pakistani woman suffered severe burn injuries after a man threw acid on her for allegedly refusing to marry him, police said on Wednesday. Maryam Bibi, a resident of Jauhar Town in Lahore, was going to the market when she was subjected to an acid attack on Tuesday, police said. She was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital Lahore where doctors said that her face, neck, and hands have been severely affected by the acid attack. Father or Maryam Bibi told police that she was attacked by a man named Muhammad Ahmad of her locality. He said the attacker wanted to marry his daughter.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 09-06-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 17:16 IST
Pak man attacks woman with acid for refusing marriage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A 20-year-old Pakistani woman suffered severe burn injuries after a man threw acid on her for allegedly refusing to marry him, police said on Wednesday.

Maryam Bibi, a resident of Jauhar Town in Lahore, was going to the market when she was subjected to an acid attack on Tuesday, police said.

She was shifted to the Jinnah Hospital Lahore where doctors said that her face, neck and hands have been severely affected by the acid attack.

Father or Maryam Bibi told police that she was attacked by a man named Muhammad Ahmad of her locality.

He said the attacker wanted to marry his daughter. ''On her refusal, Ahmad had threatened to kill her. On Tuesday when she was going to market Ahmad threw acid on her and fled,'' he said.

Lahore police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has taken strict notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the culprit at the earliest. An anti-terrorism section has also been included in the FIR.

Acid attacks are rampant in Pakistan, especially in the Punjab province.

There were 9,340 victims of acid attacks in Pakistan between 1994 and 2018, according to Dawn newspaper.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector; Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month and more

Science News Roundup: China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021