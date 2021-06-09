Left Menu

Biden says he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world

Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:06 IST
Biden says he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world as he headed to Europe for his first foreign trip as president.

"I have one, and I'll be announcing it," Biden told reporters before he boarded Air Force One.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

