Biden says he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world
Reuters | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:06 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will be announcing a vaccine plan for the world as he headed to Europe for his first foreign trip as president.
"I have one, and I'll be announcing it," Biden told reporters before he boarded Air Force One.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Biden
- Europe
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
- Air Force One
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden speaks with Egyptian counterpart on Israel-Palestine conflict
Biden calls Belarus plane diversion an ''outrageous incident''
UK violated human rights with bulk intercepts, European rights court rules
Germany leads European shares to record highs after big property deal
Kremlin says it will soon make announcement on possible Putin-Biden summit