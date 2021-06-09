Left Menu

Kamal Nath visits Gurugram hospital for check-up

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-06-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 18:23 IST
Kamal Nath visits Gurugram hospital for check-up
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and the state Congress president Kamal Nath on Wednesday visited Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for a medical check-up as he has been suffering from fever for the last two days, his aide said.

"Because of fever for the last two days, the former chief minister has gone to Medanta Hospital, Gurugram, for routine check-up and examination," Nath's media coordinator Narendra Saluja told reporters.

After examination by doctors, necessary action will be taken, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

