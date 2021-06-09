Apni Party demands restoration of statehood to J-K before holding of assembly polls

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) on Wednesday demanded the restoration of statehood to the union territory before holding of assembly elections.

JKAP provincial president and former minister Manjit Singh said the central government must fulfill its promise to the people of J-K which it made from the floor of Parliament.

“The time has come when assembly elections should be announced and before doing so, the government of India should restore statehood to J-K,” Singh said addressing a party meeting convened to discuss the present political situation and organisational issues here.

He said holding of assembly elections is a must to restore the confidence of the people of the UT.

“An elected government is answerable to the people and the bureaucracy has no such accountability. Therefore, they do work as per their wishes and it has made the people suffer and the developmental projects to delay,” the JKAP leader said.

He alleged that the officials have failed to perform on the ground and it has attracted displeasure of the people who avoid going to the government offices for their work as no one listens to them.

“The civil secretariat which used to be flooded with the people from all parts of J-K wears a deserted look. The developmental works have stopped, and unemployment has increased,” he said.

The meeting discussed the COVID-19 situation and demanded relief for the traders and transporters who suffered financial losses due to coronavirus-induced lockdown, a party statement said.

