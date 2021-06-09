Left Menu

Yediyurappa asks Anganwadi workers to brace up for third wave of COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:04 IST
Yediyurappa asks Anganwadi workers to brace up for third wave of COVID-19
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday lauded Anganwadi workers for their contributions in the fight against COVID-19 and urged them to brace up for a possible third wave.

During a video conference with the workers, Yediyurappa said they played a significant role in protecting the health of pregnant women, lactating mothers and infants.

''Experts have opined that the third wave of the covid 19 pandemic will affect children the most. In this background, your role in protecting the children is very important,'' the Chief Minister said.

He said children suffering from ill health and malnutrition must be identified and their health must be prioritised.

Anganwadi workers must be in constant touch with the health department and strive to combat the pandemic, Yediyurappa advised them.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the workers in distributing the nutrition foodkits to beneficiaries at home as well as conducting house to house visits to create awareness and also work in the Gram Panchayat level Task Force too.

Expressing happiness over the fact that about 85.91 per cent of Anganwadi workers and assistants have been inoculated, Yediyurappa said they have been considered as frontline warriors, and Rs 30 lakh compensation has been announced for those who have died due to COVID.

''During the first wave, about 20 Anganwadi workers and assistants had lost their lives and Rs 30 lakh each had been distributed,'' he said.

Yediyurappa said the Government has announced relief packages to various categories affected due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Anganwadi workers will also get Rs 2000 each, he pointed out.

During the interaction, many workers explained to him about the challenges faced by them.

The Chief Minister consoled Girija, a worker, who lost her husband due to coronavirus, and advised her to take care of her health.

He also invited Manjula Sangamesh from Belagavi to his home for a cup of coffee when she visits Bengaluru.

Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, said conducting surveys of other departments along with the duties of this department has increased the work pressure of these workers.

Many workers have requested to lessen the work pressure, she explained.

Yediyurappa said he would examine the matte.PTI GMS BN BALA GMS BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021