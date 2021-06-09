Yediyurappa asks Anganwadi workers to brace up for third wave of COVID-19

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday lauded Anganwadi workers for their contributions in the fight against COVID-19 and urged them to brace up for a possible third wave.

During a video conference with the workers, Yediyurappa said they played a significant role in protecting the health of pregnant women, lactating mothers and infants.

''Experts have opined that the third wave of the covid 19 pandemic will affect children the most. In this background, your role in protecting the children is very important,'' the Chief Minister said.

He said children suffering from ill health and malnutrition must be identified and their health must be prioritised.

Anganwadi workers must be in constant touch with the health department and strive to combat the pandemic, Yediyurappa advised them.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the workers in distributing the nutrition foodkits to beneficiaries at home as well as conducting house to house visits to create awareness and also work in the Gram Panchayat level Task Force too.

Expressing happiness over the fact that about 85.91 per cent of Anganwadi workers and assistants have been inoculated, Yediyurappa said they have been considered as frontline warriors, and Rs 30 lakh compensation has been announced for those who have died due to COVID.

''During the first wave, about 20 Anganwadi workers and assistants had lost their lives and Rs 30 lakh each had been distributed,'' he said.

Yediyurappa said the Government has announced relief packages to various categories affected due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Anganwadi workers will also get Rs 2000 each, he pointed out.

During the interaction, many workers explained to him about the challenges faced by them.

The Chief Minister consoled Girija, a worker, who lost her husband due to coronavirus, and advised her to take care of her health.

He also invited Manjula Sangamesh from Belagavi to his home for a cup of coffee when she visits Bengaluru.

Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Women and Child Welfare, said conducting surveys of other departments along with the duties of this department has increased the work pressure of these workers.

Many workers have requested to lessen the work pressure, she explained.

Yediyurappa said he would examine the matter.

