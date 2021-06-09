Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Congress targets Jitin Prasada with 'garbage' jibe for leaving party, deletes tweet later

Hours after former union minister Jitin Prasada joined the BJP, the MP unit of Congress took a seemingly nasty jibe saying the party is "happy" at his "leaving" and compared his switching sides to the process of putting "kuda" (garbage) in "kudadaan" (dustbin)". The tweet was later deleted from the official handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 19:46 IST
Madhya Pradesh Congress targets Jitin Prasada with 'garbage' jibe for leaving party, deletes tweet later
Jitin Prasada (L) and Union Railway Mintier Piyush Goyal (R) (Photo/ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours after former union minister Jitin Prasada joined the BJP, the MP unit of Congress took a seemingly nasty jibe saying the party is "happy" at his "leaving" and compared his switching sides to the process of putting "kuda" (garbage) in "kudadaan" (dustbin)". The tweet was later deleted from the official handle of Madhya Pradesh Congress. "Jitin Prasada ke jaane se Congress khush hai - Yeh ek kuda kudedaan mein daalne jaisi samanya prakirya hai (Congress is happy with Jitin Prasada leaving the party. This is like normal process of throwing garbage in the dustbin)," the Madhya Pradesh Congress said in its tweet.

The Chhattisgarh unit of the party also took a swipe at Prasada. "Jitin Prasada ji ka Congress chorne ke liye dhaywad. (Thank you Jitin Prasadaji for leaving Congress)."

Prasada, former MP from Uttar Pradesh's Dharahura, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters. Prasada belongs to a political family in Uttar Pradesh which worked in Congress for decades.

He joined the BJP ahead of assembly polls early next year and his decision is being seen as a jolt to the Congress which was trying to revive itself in the crucial state under guidance of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Prasada was among the young frontline leaders of the Congress, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

In his remarks, Prasada said he took the decision after a lot of deliberation. I have a three-generation connection with Congress, so I took this important decision after a lot of deliberation. In the last 8-10 years I have felt that if there is one party that is truly national, it is BJP. Other parties are regional but this is the national party," he said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomed Prasada in the party and said his inclusion would surely make the BJP stronger in the state. Prasada started his career with Indian Youth Congress as a general secretary. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004 for the first time and served as a minister in the UPA government.

Another young leader and a heavyweight, Jyotiraditya Scindia, had joined the BJP in March 2020 after quitting Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021