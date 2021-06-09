Hanumantha Rao requests Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee to hold review meeting on status of party

Congress leader Hanumantha Rao said on Wednesday that he has written to Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, requesting it to hold a meeting to review the status of the party in the state. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Wednesday, has written a letter to Manickam Tagore, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee. The letter requests for a core committee meeting or a review meeting to be held with the congress party's senior leaders.

Talking about the 2018 Telangana Assembly elections wherein Congress witnessed its party's defeat, V Hanumantha Rao said, "Our Congress party lost in the 2018 assembly elections. Then in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Congress was able to wave its flag in only three municipal divisions and later the party faced defeat in Dubbak by-elections too." The letter further mentioned all the debacles that the Congress party had faced till the recently held Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-elections. While speaking to ANI, he said, "Despite facing defeats in elections, why isn't a core committee meeting or a review meeting being held to understand the situation. Before a new committee is formed, if a review meeting is to be held, then the earlier mistakes that the Congress party has done will not be repeated by the new committee members. By this, Congress party can work on winning in the upcoming 2023 state assembly elections." He further mentioned that even the High Command of Congress Party is also not responding to his calls and letters.

The senior Congress leader further said, "The Congress Party must understand why are they unable to gain the votes of weaker sections of the society while they had been the biggest vote bank to Congress earlier." He further mentioned that while other parties including BJP and TRS in Telangana as re-working on increasing their strengths, it seems like the Congress Party is not thinking the same way. He added that the party must start preparing for the upcoming 2023 elections and further said that the party must hold a review meeting to understand the situation of Congress in Telangana. (ANI)

