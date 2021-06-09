Left Menu

Rahul emphasises power of local languages

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 20:42 IST
Rahul emphasises power of local languages
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hailed the power of local languages and stressed the need to conserve each one of them.

His remarks came over a media report which said that scepticism about COVID-19 vaccination among tribal villagers in Maharashtra's Melghat forest is being reversed with advocacy in the local Korku language.

Tagging the report, Gandhi tweeted, ''This story from Melghat forest proves the power of local languages and the need to conserve each one of them.'' ''My congratulations to the local administration for attaining 100% vaccination of Korku speaking population in the area,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021