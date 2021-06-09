Left Menu

UK should act unilaterally to ensure Northern Ireland free trade -DUP

Reuters | Belfast | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:00 IST
The British government should act unilaterally if the European Union does agree to ease the flow of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland, the head of Northern Ireland's largest political party said on Wednesday.

"If Brussels is deaf to the problems, then our own government must act unilaterally to protect Northern Ireland," Democratic Unionist Party leader Edwin Poots said in a statement after Britain and the European Union failed to agree any solutions at a meeting in London.

"We need the NI Protocol to be removed," said Poots, referring to the section of Britain's European Union withdrawal agreement that imposes restrictions on Northern Ireland trade.

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

