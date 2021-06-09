Nexus between govt, liquor mafia behind Aligarh hooch tragedy: Priyanka

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:04 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:04 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday slammed the Yogi Adityanath government, saying that the “nexus” between officials and liquor mafia was responsible for the Aligarh hooch tragedy.

Nearly 50 people died of spurious liquor consumption in Aligarh recently on two different occasions, while officials estimate that the death toll could go up to 100 as autopsy reports of another 50 suspected hooch consumer victims are awaited.

In a Facebook post, Priyanka Gandhi said ''over 100 deaths'' due to the consumption of spurious liquor were due to the ''nexus'' between the government and the liquor mafia.

''Oxygen was not available in the state, medicines were not available, hospital beds were not available, the businesses of traders were shut, but under the nexus of the administration and the liquor mafia, the liquor business was flourishing,'' the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP said.

''The colleagues in UP Congress today raised their voice against this heinous incident in the entire state and demanded action against those sitting in the government and are responsible for it,'' she said.

According to the party, protests were held in various parts of the state by its workers over the deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Aligarh.

