Congress MP urges Gauhati HC CJ to look into eviction of 95 families violating order

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Wednesday urged Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia to take suo motu cognizance of the recent eviction of 95 families in two districts of Assam in violation of the court's order in the wake of the pandemic.

This will restore the ''fundamental right to shelter'' of 25 families in Jamugurihat area under Naduar revenue circle of Sonitpur and 70 families at Kaki village in Hojai who were evicted on May 17 and June 6 respectively, Khaleque claimed.

In a series of tweets, the Lok Sabha member said that he had written to the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court on June 7 on the same issue and had uploaded the entire letter.

''Considering the COVID-19 Pandemic, a full bench of Hon'ble Gauhati High Court headed by Chief Justice, vide its order dated 10.05.2021 has ordered that any decree for eviction/dispossession or demolition should remain in abeyance.

''But violating the High Court order the Sonitpur and Hojai District administration carried out an eviction drive at Jamugurihat and Kaki. I request the Chief Justice of High court to initiate suo moto proceeding in order to restore the fundamental right to shelter of affected people,'' he tweeted.

On May 10, a full bench of the Gauhati High Court had kept in abeyance any decree for eviction, dispossession, or demolition passed by any court, tribunal, or authority till June 1, which has now been extended till June 15, across Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh.

In his letter, Khaleque said, ''The eviction drive carried out by the Sonitpur and Hojai District Administrations violates the spirit of the order of the full bench of Hon'ble Gauhati High Court.'' Most people are unemployed during this pandemic, and partial lockdown, he said.

''The eviction drive...is a direct attack on the right to shelter of these people. The right to shelter has been held to be a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,'' he added.

The parliamentarian further said that the actions by the district administrations of Sonitpur and Hojai violate Article 25.1 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) that states everyone has the right to housing.

''These actions of the Sonitpur and Hojai District Administrations took place during this raging pandemic which are even more shameful and unacceptable,'' the letter said.

