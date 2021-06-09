Left Menu

Congress to stage demo on June 11 against fuel price rise

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 09-06-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 21:18 IST
Congress to stage demo on June 11 against fuel price rise
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry, June 9 (PTI): Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said on Wednesday that the party would stage a demonstration here on June 11 to protest against the hike in fuel price.

He said the decision on the stir was taken in response to the directions of the AICC to condemn the alleged failure of the Centre to control the hike in the price of petrol and diesel across the country.

He told a virtual press meet that the fuel price has been skyrocketing and the Centre was keeping mum.

''When the Congress was in power and when there was a rise in price of petrol and diesel even by just a rupee the then opposition BJP would resort to agitations,'' he said adding that the current trend of price rise was causing hardship to the people.

''The AICC has given a call to hold a symbolic protest on June 11 to protest the hike in prices and failure of the NDA government at the Centre to check the increase in prices,'' Narayanasamy said.

He took strong exception also to the opening of liquor shops in Puducherry as part of easing the lockdown-related restrictions.

''When the neighbouring Tamil Nadu government has not announced the re-opening of liquor shops, the re-opening of shops here has led to large number of people from districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore and Tindivanam crowding the shops on the border,'' he said.

''The crowds are super-spreaders of coronavirus, and Puducherry which was witnessing a fall in number of fresh cases will again see a spike in cases,'' the former Chief Minister said while asking the territorial government to reconsider its step to re-open the shops selling liquor.

PTI COR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

Apple's new 'private relay' feature will not be available in China

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to space next month; Relativity Space raises $650 million for bigger 3D-printed rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Amazon's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos to fly to spac...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vaccinations; Giant drone sculpture menaces New York City, with intent

Odd News Roundup: Denmark trial uses virtual reality game to boost COVID vac...

 Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electric car -sources

EXCLUSIVE-Apple in talks with CATL, BYD over battery supplies for its electr...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021