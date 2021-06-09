Five Cong MPs meet Amarinder Singh, repose faith in his leadership

Amid infighting in the Punjab Congress, five party MPs on Wednesday reposed faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying people want him to continue as the chief minister.

The MPs called upon the CM to discuss the poll strategy for the 2022 elections, a release said here.

Advertisement

Recently, the Congress high command had set up a three-member panel to iron out differences in the state party unit and held meetings with its MLAs at Delhi.

The Lok Sabha MPs who reposed faith in the leadership of the chief minister were Preneet Kaur, Jasbir Singh Gill, Santokh Singh Choudhary, Dr Amar Singh and Mohammad Sadiq. They said people of Punjab only want Amarinder Singh as their chief minister, the release said. Reposing faith in Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's leadership and vision for the state, the MPs reiterated that the Congress will comfortably sweep the Assembly polls to carry forward the party's ongoing development agenda for the people of the state, the release said. Underlining that there is no challenge to the Congress in Punjab in next Assembly polls, the MPs said every Punjabi will once again stamp his approval of Amarinder Singh's leadership and vision by overwhelmingly voting for him in 2022.

There is no one who can even come closer to Amarinder Singh's governance record, administrative experience and expertise which Punjab needs at this crucial juncture in the fight against Covid and to rebuild the economy once again, they said. The Congress Party will fight the next polls unitedly by taking Amarinder Singh-led government's flagship programmes and policies to their grassroots more aggressively, the MPs said. Of 13 Lok Sabha MPs from Punjab, eight are from the Congress. The MPs who were not part of the group that called on the CM are Manish Tewari (Anandpur Sahib), Gurjit Singh Aujla (Amritsar) and Ravneet Singh Bittu (Ludhiana).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)