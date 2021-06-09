BJP should resolve internal matters before talking about TMC: Abhishek Banerjee

Left Menu

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has taken a dig at BJP over remarks of its leader Rajib Banerjee and said it should first resolve its internal matters and then talk about the ruling party in the state

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:37 IST
TMC All India General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee (ANI).. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee has taken a dig at BJP over remarks of its leader Rajib Banerjee and said it should first resolve its internal matters and then talk about the ruling party in the state. "I do not know who posts what on the social media, but I want to say to them (BJP) to first resolve their internal party matters and then talk of TMC," Banerjee said.

Rajib Banerjee, who had joined the party ahead of the assembly polls after quitting from TMC, said in a social media post that "people will not take kindly to threats of President's rule" in the state. Abhishek Banerjee also referred to demands from some BJP leaders for imposing President's Rule in the state.

He said those who made such remarks earlier had got an answer in the outcome of assembly polls. "Their (BJP) people are getting caught in Tarpauline scam. It is not my level to speak about President's Rule," Banerjee added.

He also slammed remarks that Trinamool Congress was a "regional party". "If TMC is a local party, why they are so worried after I became the party's All India general secretary. I want to ask them (BJP)," he said.

"If we are a regional party and they are a national party, then why they are so worried. As far as the question of Bengal goes, the people have shown them the way. What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow," he added. (ANI)

