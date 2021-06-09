Left Menu

BJP's Locket Chatterjee visits kin of lightning strike victims in WB's Hooghly

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday visited West Bengal's Hooghly district to meet the kin of those who died after being struck by lightning.

ANI | Hoogly (West Bengal) | Updated: 09-06-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 22:49 IST
BJP's Locket Chatterjee visits kin of lightning strike victims in WB's Hooghly
Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee with family members. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday visited West Bengal's Hooghly district to meet the kin of those who died after being struck by lightning. During her visit, the MP from the district assured that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands by the family of the people who lost their lives in the incident that took place on June 7.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands by them (family of deceased). Ex-gratia of 2 lakh will be given to kin of the deceased by the Centre and 50,000 to those injured," she said. At least 26 people were killed in lightning strikes in three southern districts of the state - Murshidabad, Hooghly and Purba Medinipur district. 11 were from Hooghly.

PM Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives due to lightning and approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of those who were killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
2
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
3
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on track; Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain and more

Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021