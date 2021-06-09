Budget session of Assam assembly from July 12
The maiden budget session of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's new Assam government will begin from July 12, 2021.
According to an official release, the Assam Governor has summoned the legislative assembly for the budget session from July 12.
When contacted, the Assam legislative assembly secretary Sanjeev Kumar Sharma told PTI that the business advisory committee (BAC) of the house will meet in the coming days to finalise the tenure of the session.
The Assam cabinet had on Tuesday recommended holding of the first budget session of the assembly from July 12.
The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog, who had joined the BJP from Congress just days before the Assembly elections this years.
Earlier, a three-day session of the 15th Assam legislative assembly was convened from May 21 during which the new members took oath and also debated on the governor's address.
