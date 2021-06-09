Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:02 IST
Parliament's Public Accounts Committee to meet on June 16
The first meeting of the reconstituted Public Accounts Committee of Parliament will be held on June 16 and is likely to fix the agenda for the year.

Sources said one of the items for a review by the committee is expected to be Covid management, but the members will decide on the priority agenda during the meeting.

This is the first of the parliamentary committees that would be meeting after a gap of almost three months.

No meeting of the standing committees could be held due to the second wave of the coronavirus, which led to deaths of a large number of people.

The committee is headed by leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Congress has been urging the government to allow the holding of meetings of the standing committees of Parliament, but the same could not be held due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases since April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

