Russia's Putin says at least 50% of Ukrainians against NATO ties
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:06 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that at least 50% of Ukrainians do not wish to join NATO and become "cannon fodder", also criticizing Kyiv for not sticking to the Minsk agreements about the Donbass region.
In televised comments, Putin also criticized Ukraine's proposed bill on indigenous people, calling it a "blow" for the ethnic Russians.
Advertisement
"We, of course, can't be indifferent to this," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Ukrainians
- Vladimir Putin
- Ukraine
- NATO
- Putin
- Russians
- Kyiv
- Minsk
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Ukraine look to make history despite problems at home
Soccer-Ukraine's Zinchenko offers surprise threat thanks to Guardiola
Face to face: June summit for Biden, Putin as tensions rise
GOP senators ready $1T infrastructure counteroffer to Biden
Edge computing integral to unlocking future biz innovations: Intel report