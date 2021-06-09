Russia's Putin says at least 50% of Ukrainians against NATO ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that at least 50% of Ukrainians do not wish to join NATO and become "cannon fodder", also criticizing Kyiv for not sticking to the Minsk agreements about the Donbass region.

In televised comments, Putin also criticized Ukraine's proposed bill on indigenous people, calling it a "blow" for the ethnic Russians.

"We, of course, can't be indifferent to this," he said.

