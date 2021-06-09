Left Menu

Meeting held at UP CM's residence to finalise BJP candidates for election of zila panchayat chairmen

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:42 IST
Meeting held at UP CM's residence to finalise BJP candidates for election of zila panchayat chairmen
  • Country:
  • India

A meeting was held at the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday evening, which was attended by state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and the party's general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, sources said.

The senior leaders are believed to have held discussions to finalise the party's candidates for the election of zila panchayat chairmen, the sources in the saffron party added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
2
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
3
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on track; Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain and more

Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021