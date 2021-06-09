Meeting held at UP CM's residence to finalise BJP candidates for election of zila panchayat chairmen
A meeting was held at the official residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Wednesday evening, which was attended by state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and the party's general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, sources said.
The senior leaders are believed to have held discussions to finalise the party's candidates for the election of zila panchayat chairmen, the sources in the saffron party added.
