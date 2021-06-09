Left Menu

Odisha puts off global tender price bid opening for vaccines till June 23

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:43 IST
Odisha puts off global tender price bid opening for vaccines till June 23
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha on Wednesday postponed the opening of the price bid of e-global tender for procurement of COVID-19 vaccines by two more weeks till June 23, official sources said.

The decision came two days after the Centre announced that it will supply all vaccines required by states.

''The Centre is likely to start supply of vaccines to states from June 21,'' a senior official said.

The Odisha State Medical Corporation Limited which floated the global tender and received two bids was scheduled to open the price bid on Wednesday. However, it is now rescheduled to June 23, a notification issued by the OSMCL said.

Sources said the decision came following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Monday that the central government will supply vaccines to states.

''The state will take a call looking at the supply position of vaccines from the Centre for all age groups which it has announced,''the official said.

Earlier, the state government had floated a global tender to procure 3.8 crore COVID-19 vaccines for inoculating the people in the age bracket of 18 to 44 years after the Centre allowed the state to look after this particular age group of beneficiaries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
2
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
3
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on track; Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain and more

Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021