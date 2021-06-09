Left Menu

Shivakumar takes dig at Jitin Prasada, says he has recognition due to Congress

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar took a dig at former union minister Jitin Prasada who joined the BJP on Wednesday and said it is Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family that gave him recognition.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 09-06-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 23:57 IST
Shivakumar takes dig at Jitin Prasada, says he has recognition due to Congress
Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar took a dig at former union minister Jitin Prasada who joined the BJP on Wednesday and said it is Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family that gave him recognition. "The Congress Party has built Jitin Prasada. It is the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family that gave him recognition. If he is recognized today, it is only because of the Congress party. He should not forget this," Shivakumar told ANI.

Prasada, a former MP from Uttar Pradesh's Dharahura, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters earlier today. Prasada belongs to a political family in Uttar Pradesh which worked in Congress for decades.

He joined the BJP ahead of assembly polls early next year and his decision is being seen as a jolt to the Congress which was trying to revive itself in the crucial state under the guidance of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Prasada was among the young frontline leaders of the Congress, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

Shivakumar also hit out at the Centre for the hike in fuel prices, saying that prices of petroleum products were not increased during assembly polls in May and June. "They did not hike prices in March and April during election time, In the past 6 months, the prices have been hiked 48 times price. A total of Rs 21,60,000 crores has been earned by the Centre in taxes (from petrol and diesel)," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
2
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
3
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
4
Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on track; Australia's Melbourne to exit COVID-19 lockdown but some restrictions remain and more

Health News Roundup: Runner with Alzheimer's hopes new drug will keep him on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021