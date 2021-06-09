Shivakumar takes dig at Jitin Prasada, says he has recognition due to Congress

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar took a dig at former union minister Jitin Prasada who joined the BJP on Wednesday and said it is Congress and Nehru-Gandhi family that gave him recognition. "The Congress Party has built Jitin Prasada. It is the Congress party and the Nehru-Gandhi family that gave him recognition. If he is recognized today, it is only because of the Congress party. He should not forget this," Shivakumar told ANI.

Prasada, a former MP from Uttar Pradesh's Dharahura, joined the BJP in the presence of Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at the party headquarters earlier today. Prasada belongs to a political family in Uttar Pradesh which worked in Congress for decades.

He joined the BJP ahead of assembly polls early next year and his decision is being seen as a jolt to the Congress which was trying to revive itself in the crucial state under the guidance of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Prasada was among the young frontline leaders of the Congress, especially in Uttar Pradesh.

Shivakumar also hit out at the Centre for the hike in fuel prices, saying that prices of petroleum products were not increased during assembly polls in May and June. "They did not hike prices in March and April during election time, In the past 6 months, the prices have been hiked 48 times price. A total of Rs 21,60,000 crores has been earned by the Centre in taxes (from petrol and diesel)," he said. (ANI)

