Left Menu

Biden says U.S. will respond in 'robust way' to harmful actions by Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the United States was not seeking conflict with Russia, but would respond in a "robust and meaningful way" if the Russian government engaged in harmful activities. Biden, speaking at the start of an eight-day visit to Europe that will include a NATO summit and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he would underscore Washington's "rock solid" commitment to the transatlantic alliance. "We're not seeking conflict with Russia," the Democratic president told U.S. troops and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 01:52 IST
Biden says U.S. will respond in 'robust way' to harmful actions by Russia

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the United States was not seeking conflict with Russia, but would respond in a "robust and meaningful way" if the Russian government engaged in harmful activities.

Biden, speaking at the start of an eight-day visit to Europe that will include a NATO summit and a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said he would underscore Washington's "rock solid" commitment to the transatlantic alliance.

"We're not seeking conflict with Russia," the Democratic president told U.S. troops and their families at Royal Air Force Mildenhall. "We want a stable and predictable relationship ... but I've been clear. The United States will respond in a robust and meaningful way if the Russian government engages in harmful activities."

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
3
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021