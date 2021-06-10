UK condemns Russia's ruling of Navalny foundation as extremist organisation
Britain condemns a Russian court's judgment to declare organisations linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny "extremist", the UK government said in a statement on Wednesday.
"I condemn today's perverse ruling that @navalny's @fbkinfo is an extremist organisation. This is an attack on those standing up against corruption & for open societies & is a deliberate attempt to effectively outlaw genuine political opposition in Russia," Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Twitter.
The ruling, which takes effect immediately, effectively bars the groups' members from running in a parliamentary election this year.
