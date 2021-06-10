Left Menu

U.S. condemns Russian court's designation of Navalny-linked groups as extremist

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-06-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 03:33 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States condemned a Russian court's decision on Wednesday to designate three organizations linked to opposition leader Alexei Navalny as extremist, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"With this action, Russia has effectively criminalized one of the country’s few remaining independent political movements," Price said in a statement.

