U.S. administers 304.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

The United States had administered 304,753,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 372,495,525 doses in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The figures were up from the 303,923,667 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 8, out of 372,100,285 doses delivered.

U.S. Attorney General defends backing Trump claim in defamation case

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday defended a decision by the Justice Department to continue to defend Donald Trump against a lawsuit by a writer who accused him of raping her decades ago and defaming her during his presidency. "The job of the Justice Department in making decisions of law is not to back any administration, previous or present. Our job is to represent the American people," Garland said during testimony before a U.S. Senate appropriations panel.

Federal appeals court blocks Missouri ban on abortions after 8 weeks

A panel of federal appeals court judges blocked a Missouri law on Wednesday that banned abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy, saying the provisions of the law violated the constitutional right of women to end their pregnancies. The law is among more than a dozen gestational age abortion bans that have been passed in recent years by Republican-led legislatures and challenged for their violation of the United States Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade, which said women have a right to abortion before the fetus is viable, between 24 and 28 weeks.

Biden regulators to revise Trump rollback of water protection

President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday announced its intent to protect more U.S. waterways through environmental regulations, reversing a Trump-era rollback that had been urged by farmers, ranchers and manufacturers. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of the Army reviewed ex-President Donald Trump's Navigable Waters Protection Rule and determined that it "significantly" reduced clean water protections - a major concern as arid states in the west face droughts.

Shots fired at U.S. military base in Texas, none hurt

Military investigators said on Wednesday they believed two gunshots were fired at a base in San Antonio, Texas, but no injuries were reported. "We do have some solid reports that two gunshots were fired into the installation," Lieutenant Colonel Brian Loveless told reporters at Joint Base San Antonio.

Warren: U.S. government needs to confront crypto threats 'head on'

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday called on U.S. policymakers to directly tackle issues presented by the growing use of cryptocurrency, while saying a Federal Reserve-backed digital currency shows "great promise." Democrat Warren, a prominent Wall Street critic and consumer advocate, said cryptocurrency's promise of boosting everyday Americans has failed to materialize, and instead the government must act to address a host of problems.

U.S. senators push for infrastructure plan that avoids tax hikes

A bipartisan group of 10 senators is trying to craft a plan to revitalize U.S. roads and bridges without tax hikes, lawmakers said on Wednesday, though some of President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats fretted that such an approach on infrastructure legislation would fail. Revamping America's infrastructure is a high priority for Biden, but his sweeping $1.7 trillion proposal has run into trouble in a Congress that his party only narrowly controls, making Republican support pivotal.

Ex-White House lawyer was 'perturbed' by Trump effort to halt Russia probe -transcript

Former White House lawyer Don McGahn told congressional investigators that he was "perturbed" by Donald Trump's efforts to shut down the U.S. Special Counsel investigation into Russia's role in the 2016 election, according to a transcript made public on Wednesday. McGahn testified during a closed-door June 4 interview https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/former-counsel-tells-congress-trump-efforts-undercut-russia-probe-democrats-2021-06-04 that he felt "trapped" after a June 2017 phone call in which the then-president asked him to pressure a Justice Department official to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Analysis-Biden ambitions on infrastructure, voting, guns hit Washington buzz saw

President Joe Biden embarked on his first foreign trip on Wednesday, leaving behind an uncertain domestic agenda with many of his most ambitious pledges on the U.S. economy, civil rights and climate change facing massive challenges. Hope for a bipartisan infrastructure bill faded this week after a group of Republican lawmakers offered the Democratic president a third of the investment he has sought.

Police did not disperse protesters so Trump could hold photo op, U.S. watchdog finds

A U.S. government watchdog on Wednesday released a report finding that federal police did not clear protesters from a park near the White House last summer so that former president Donald Trump could walk to a nearby church for a photo opportunity. The report, by the U.S. Interior Department’s inspector general, said U.S. Park Police violently dispersed people from Lafayette Park on June 1, 2020 as part of a plan made earlier in the day for a contractor to install fencing.

