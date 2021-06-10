Left Menu

Japan's Suga to compile big stimulus package around summer - Nikkei

Opposition parties have called for a package of around 30 trillion yen ($273.67 billion), a proposal Suga brushed aside in a debate with their leaders on Wednesday. Taking into account such calls, however, Suga will likely order his cabinet to compile a massive stimulus package around summer to appeal to voters in an expected lower house election in September, the paper said without citing sources.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 06:23 IST
Japan's Suga to compile big stimulus package around summer - Nikkei

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's administration will compile a large-scale economic stimulus package before calling a snap election in September, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Nikkei did not specify how much spending may be involved. Opposition parties have called for a package of around 30 trillion yen ($273.67 billion), a proposal Suga brushed aside in a debate with their leaders on Wednesday.

Taking into account such calls, however, Suga will likely order his cabinet to compile a massive stimulus package around summer to appeal to voters in an expected lower house election in September, the paper said without citing sources. Tokyo has deployed massive stimulus packages totalling $3 trillion over the past year to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, further straining public finances by adding to the debt pile that is the biggest among major industrialised nations.

Suga has repeatedly brushed aside the chance of compiling another stimulus package any time soon, arguing that the government still had money left over from a pool of reserves set aside to meet immediate funding needs to combat the pandemic. ($1 = 109.6200 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

Dam levels in integrated Vaal River System fall

South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut application; China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector and more

Science News Roundup: French lecturer reaches for stars with astronaut appli...

 Global
3
Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

Germany to extend aid for companies hit by COVID-19 - source

 Germany
4
Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

Devendra Kumar resigns from directorship of SBI Cards and Payment Services

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021