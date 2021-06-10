Left Menu

Punjab Cong crisis: 3-member panel to meet today, likely to submit report to Sonia Gandhi

The meeting of the three-member Congress panel comprising Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal, constituted after factionalism surfaced in Punjab Congress, will be held on Thursday at 15 GRG.

Updated: 10-06-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 11:44 IST
The meeting of the three-member Congress panel comprising Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal, constituted after factionalism surfaced in Punjab Congress, will be held on Thursday at 15 GRG. According to the sources, the panel is likely to submit the report to the party chief Sonia Gandhi after the meeting.

The panel was formed by Sonia Gandhi to resolve the differences between party leaders - Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu. Now, just eight months before the State Assembly elections in Punjab, the challenge before the committee is complex. The dispute, which initially started with the tussle between Captain and Sidhu, has gone beyond them.

The Congress panel had met nearly 50 Punjab MLAs in the national capital over the last week. Even Punjab Chief Minister on Friday reached the party's 'war room' at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj road in the national capital.

Earlier, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also met the panel in Delhi. (ANI)

