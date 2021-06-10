PM Modi condoles Asian Games gold-winning former boxer Dingko Singh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh and said he was was a sporting superstar who contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh and said he was was a sporting superstar who contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing. Singh, who inspired a generation of Indian pugilists with his swashbuckling ring craft and flamboyant personality, died on Thursday after a long battle with liver cancer.
He was 42 and had been fighting the disease since 2017. He is survived by his wife Babai Ngangom, a son and a daughter.
''Shri Dingko Singh was a sporting superstar, an outstanding boxer who earned several laurels and also contributed to furthering the popularity of boxing,'' Modi tweeted.
''Saddened by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Babai Ngangom
- Asian Games
- Narendra Modi
- Singh
- Shri Dingko Singh
- Dingko Singh
- Indian
ALSO READ
6 members of Para-TT team to get help for visa, MEA working on it: MP Singh
India's Covid vaccination drive proceeding smoothly: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Amarinder Singh reviews ongoing development projects in Patiala
PM Narendra Modi, President Emmanuel Macron expressed satisfaction at positive outcomes of recently concluded India-EU Leaders' Meeting: PMO.
UP govt ends 'Covid mishandling' proceedings against ex-Noida DM B N Singh