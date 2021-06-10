Left Menu

Right to life also for those without internet, provide walk-in vaccines for all: Rahul Gandhi

Every person walking in at a vaccination centre should get the vaccine. Those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life, he said in a tweet in Hindi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 12:15 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday demanded that every person walking into a COVID-19 vaccination centre should get the jab, saying those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life.

The Congress has been batting for vaccines for the poor, especially those living in far-flung and rural areas, who do not have digital access or smart phones.

The opposition party has also been demanding that COWIN registration should not be mandatory for getting the Covid vaccine.

''Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Every person walking in at a vaccination centre should get the vaccine. Those who do not have access to internet also have the right to life,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi. The Congress has been critical of the government's vaccination policy and its handling of the Covid situation in the country.

