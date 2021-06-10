Putin to arrive in Geneva on June 16 for Biden summit - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Geneva on June 16, the same day he is set to meet U.S. President Joe Biden there, Russia's TASS news agency quoted his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Thursday.

Peskov also confirmed the two leaders would meet in the 18th-century Villa La Grange overlooking Lake Geneva.

