Putin to arrive in Geneva on June 16 for Biden summit - report
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-06-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 12:33 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
Russian President Vladimir Putin will arrive in Geneva on June 16, the same day he is set to meet U.S. President Joe Biden there, Russia's TASS news agency quoted his spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Thursday.
Peskov also confirmed the two leaders would meet in the 18th-century Villa La Grange overlooking Lake Geneva.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Geneva
- TASS
- Dmitry Peskov
- Russia
- U.S.
- Joe Biden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belarus leader accuses arrested blogger of planning 'bloody rebellion' - TASS
Russia bans three 'undesirable' German NGOs - TASS
Azerbaijan captures 6 Armenian servicemen -TASS citing defence ministry
Moscow approves new timetable for Air France flights to Russia - TASS
Russia allows Austrian Airlines Vienna-Moscow flight to bypass Belarus -TASS cites company