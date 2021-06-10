Left Menu

EU vows to shield itself from Chinese security threats, Michel says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 10-06-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 10-06-2021 12:56 IST
European Council President Charles Michel said on Thursday that the European Union was ready to stand up to aggressive actions by China and Russia, offering support to U.S. President Joe Biden on his first European tour.

"We will defend ourselves against practices that pose security risks," Michel told an online news conference before joining the G7 summit in Britain, saying Beijing was a systemic rival and also a partner.

"We will continue to stand up to defend human rights and the rule of law in Xinjiang, Hong Kong and elsewhere," Michel said.

